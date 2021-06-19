Donald Trump Endorses Homophobic, ‘Twilight’-Hating Murkowski Rival
COLOR ME SURPRISED
Former President Donald Trump has added action to his verbal gripes against Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK). He's endorsed her opponent, Kelly Tshibaka, The New York Times reports. “Kelly is a fighter who stands for Alaska values and America First,” he said in a statement. Tshibaka, who most recently served as head of Alaska’s Department of Administration, is known for her homophobic and culture-fearing views, according to a CNN KFile report. As a Harvard student, Tshibaka wrote that gay people could “work through the process of coming out of homosexuality” and that the Twilight series was “evil” and doing so “leaves us open to the enemy's attacks.” Nevertheless, Tshibaka has the complete support of the Trump apparatus. She's hired his former campaign managers, Bill Stepien and Justin Clark, and his former campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh.