CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump Endorses Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker: ‘He Deserves the Shot’
TO THE RESCUE
Read it at Breitbart
Former President Donald Trump wants his Freedom Caucus allies to put their pitchforks down and support Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House Majority Speaker. “I like him,” Trump said about McCarthy in an interview with right-wing site Breitbart News. “I think he deserves the shot.” Several House Republicans, including Matt Gaetz and Andy Biggs, have said they won’t support McCarthy, who needs almost all hands on deck to secure the role. “I think it’s a very dangerous game that’s being played,” Trump said. “It’s a very dangerous game. Some bad things could happen.” “Everybody wants my support,” Trump added, despite his endorsed candidates losing a string of statewide races in swing states in the 2022 midterms.