Trump Ends Campaign by Calling Female Leader the ‘B-Word’

Donald Trump ended his 2024 campaign rallies with a bang early on Tuesday morning in Grand Rapids, Michigan, describing his not-so-subtle feelings about former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The former president was speaking after a consecutive day of rallies on Monday; his appearance in Michigan—he spoke after midnight—was his last stop before voters take to the ballot box.

“She‘s a crooked person, she‘s a bad person. Evil! she’s an evil, sick, crazy...” the former president said, then breathed the words “bi...” before stopping himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Oh no,” Trump said, before silently mouthing words in to microphone. “It starts with a ‘b’ but I won’t say it,” he added. “I wanna say it,” he interjected. “I wanna say it.”

Trump on Nancy Pelosi: She's an evil sick, crazy

B -- it start with a B but I won't say it. I want to say it. pic.twitter.com/3eukelYboO — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2024

Trump noted evangelist Franklin Graham had warned him against using “foul language,” but defended himself claiming ”I don‘t use much" and “it’s never a real bad word.”

“He’s wrong about one thing,” Trump said of Graham. “It is a little better when you use the foul language.”

The comments were an heightening of the rhetoric used by the former president about Pelosi. Earlier Monday, at a rally in North Carolina, he described her as a “bad, sick woman. She’s crazy as a bedbug.”

A spokesperson for Pelosi told The Independent that Trump’s North Carolina comments are “just the usual projection of his own insanity.”

“The former President is showing himself to be increasingly unhinged and unstable,” a spokesperson said.

It comes after Pelosi ripped into Trump in an interview with MSNBC on Sunday, claiming the former president is suffering from “cognitive degeneration”.

“I think what the ex-president just said is further indication of his cognitive degeneration,” Pelosi said.

.@TeamPelosi on Trump’s violent rhetoric at PA rally: “I think that what the ex-president just said is further indication of his cognitive degeneration… He can’t last as president for four years with his brain deteriorating at the rate that it is.” pic.twitter.com/gRJ5qNZ4iR — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) November 3, 2024

Trump campaign national press secretary Karoline Leavitt responded to Pelosi’s comments to Fox News on Monday, describing her as “decrepit.”

“The only thing deteriorating is Nancy Pelosi who is a decrepit washed up corrupt politician who America can no longer stand,” Leavitt said. “She should go back to the City of San Francisco, which she has totally destroyed, and never return.”

Trump’s relationship with female voters will be tested at the ballot box after the 78-year-old said he will be the “protector” of women, whether they like it or not, along with numerous insults towards his female opponents, including Democratic rival Kamala Harris.