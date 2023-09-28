Donald Trump Ends Effort to Move Georgia Case to Federal Court
NOTHING BURGER
Donald Trump will not try and punt his Georgia election interference case to federal court, ending weeks of speculation after the former president signaled earlier this month that he may try and move the case in a tactic that could delay proceedings. Trump’s lawyer Steven Sadow announced the decision in a court filing Thursday. “This decision is based on his well-founded confidence that this Honorable Court intends to fully and completely protect his constitutional right to a fair trial and guarantee him due process of law throughout the prosecution of his case in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Georgia,” Sadow wrote. Trump has sought to undermine confidence in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who said she has received death threats over her prosecution of Trump.