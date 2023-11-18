Trump Engaged in Insurrection but Can Stay on Colorado’s Ballot Anyway, Court Rules
TECHNICALITY
Former President Donald Trump can appear on Colorado’s primary ballot despite his having engaged in an insurrection for his role in Jan. 6, 2021, a judge ruled Friday. “The Court finds that Petitioners have established that Trump engaged in an insurrection on January 6, 2021 through incitement, and that the First Amendment does not protect Trump’s speech,” District Court Judge Sarah B. Wallace wrote in her ruling. Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment dictates that no person who has taken an oath to the Constitution “as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State” can become president if they engage in insurrection. But Wallace found that, while Trump did incite an insurrection, he did not meet the qualification of “an officer of the United States,” meaning he can still appear on the ballot.