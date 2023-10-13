Trump Notches a Loss in Battle to Stay on Colorado Ballot
A Colorado district judge has handed Donald Trump another loss, denying his bid to dismiss a lawsuit that would remove his name from the presidential primary ballot in Colorado for violating the 14th Amendment. The lawsuit was filed by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington on behalf of a group of Republican and unaffiliated voters. It argues that Trump’s incitement of the Capitol riot should disqualify him from office under the 14th Amendment, which states that if a candidate has “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof,” they can’t be elected. Trump’s legal team countered that that would violate the First Amendment. In her ruling, Judge Sarah Wallace wrote, “It is to the benefit of the general public that, regardless of political affiliation, only constitutionally qualified candidates are placed on the ballot.” A trial is scheduled to start on October 30.