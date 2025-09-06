Trump Ensnares G20 World Leaders In Newest Grift

President Donald Trump revealed on Friday that the first G20 summit to take place on U.S. soil in years will be held at his very own luxury hotel in Miami.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office on Friday afternoon, the president announced that the U.S. will be hosting the G20 summit for the first time since 2009 next year.

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“It’s a very exciting thing to host the G20, and as we celebrate our nation’s 250th anniversary next year, the United States will have the honor of hosting exactly that... I’m thrilled to announce that the 2026 G20 conference will be held in one of our country’s greatest cities, beautiful Miami, Florida,” he said.

He went on to reveal that the summit will be hosted at Trump National Doral Miami, the president’s very own resort and golf club, adding, “Everybody wants it [at Doral], because it’s right next to the airport, it’s the best location. Beautiful everything.”

Trump had previously floated the idea of hosting 2020’s G7 summit at the resort but quickly abandoned the plan, blaming “crazed and irrational hostility” for forcing him to do so. The event was eventually held virtually as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trump purchased the Doral resort in 2012 for $150 million. Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

G20 summits, which bring together the leaders of 19 G20 member countries as well as the European Union and the African Union, are held annually. The last summit held in the U.S. was the third summit, held in Pittsburgh in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama.

The president also confirmed that he will not be attending the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa and will be sending Vice President JD Vance in his stead. He suggested in July that he would not be attending, telling reporters, “Maybe I’ll send somebody else because I’ve had a lot of problems with South Africa. They have some very bad policies.”

Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously declined to attend a G20 meeting in Johannesburg in March, writing on X, “South Africa is doing very bad things. Expropriating private property. Using G20 to promote ‘solidarity, equality, & sustainability.’ In other words: DEI and climate change.”

“My job is to advance America’s national interests, not waste taxpayer money or coddle anti-Americanism,” said Rubio.

The White House did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request about whether the hotel will financially benefit from hosting the summit.