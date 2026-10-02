Trump Expresses Sympathy for Accused Cornell Seven Rapists

President Donald Trump has expressed sympathy for the seven men who have been accused of drugging and gang-raping a classmate at Cornell University.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Attorney General Letitia James, who previously prosecuted Trump and the Trump Organization for civil fraud, as a special prosecutor to oversee a reopened criminal case.

Learning of James’ involvement set the 80-year-old president off.

“Letitia James is a corrupt person,” Trump said in a Friday press gaggle. “She’s totally corrupt, and I can’t imagine it. And I feel badly for whoever she’s looking at because they won’t get a fair shake. Letitia James is a corrupt person.”