Politics

Trump Expresses Sympathy for Accused Cornell Seven Rapists

‘I CAN’T IMAGINE IT’

The president says he feels “badly” for the seven men accused of drugging and raping their Ivy League classmate.

Josh Fiallo
Josh Fiallo 

Breaking News Reporter

President Donald Trump has expressed sympathy for the seven men who have been accused of drugging and gang-raping a classmate at Cornell University.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has appointed Attorney General Letitia James, who previously prosecuted Trump and the Trump Organization for civil fraud, as a special prosecutor to oversee a reopened criminal case.

Learning of James’ involvement set the 80-year-old president off.

“Letitia James is a corrupt person,” Trump said in a Friday press gaggle. “She’s totally corrupt, and I can’t imagine it. And I feel badly for whoever she’s looking at because they won’t get a fair shake. Letitia James is a corrupt person.”

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Josh Fiallo

Josh Fiallo

Breaking News Reporter

ByJoshFiallo

Josh.Fiallo@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now