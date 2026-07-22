Trump Faces Humiliating New Reality in Office: Author

Donald Trump’s looming lame duck era will not only see Congress as an adversary but also GOP presidential hopefuls like JD Vance distancing themselves from him, his biographer says.

Author Michael Wolff said on the Inside Trump’s Head podcast that the 80-year-old Trump will have to face two realities after the November midterms. In Congress, he said, Democrats are expected to regain power of the House, which threatens to make his life miserable.

Congress “will become an incredible noose around his neck, a burden on his shoulders,” Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles. “They will do everything possible to frustrate him and to humiliate him and to make him pay for being Donald Trump. And that may be good politics or bad politics. That’s unclear because they’ve done this before and it turned out to be actually probably bad politics.”

Wolff said that even Republicans will be less inclined to fulfill Trump’s demands in the second half of MAGA 2.0.

“But the other thing is, in terms of being a lame duck, is that things happen in his own party. So his own party begins to move further and further away from him, and we’re already seeing this now,” Wolff said, alluding to the Save America Act that Trump wants passed but Republicans have thus far refused to do, despite majorities in both chambers.

“They keep telling him, ‘We can’t do it,’ but for whatever reason, that is not going to happen. That’s a clear rebuff.”

Trump has been frustrated by Congress not passing the Save America Act. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Then there’s the issue of 2028 contenders creating daylight from Trump, Wolff explained.

“We saw JD Vance this past week go on Joe Rogan and—God d--n, if he wasn’t basically publicly proclaiming his distance from Donald Trump," Wolff said.

Vance has already created distance between himself and Trump, Wolff said. Evelyn Hockstein/REUTERS

Among the things that Vance, 41, told the podcaster was that the administration was “guilty” of botching the Jeffrey Epstein files situation.

Wolff contrasted Vance with former Vice President Kamala Harris after Joe Biden dropped out of the race in 2024.

“During the 2024 race...everybody was saying she has got to get some more—put distance between herself and Joe Biden. And she really didn’t,” Wolff said. “But in this case, JD Vance was clearly putting distance between himself and Donald Trump. So, I think we will see that across the spectrum of 2028 contenders.”

Trump’s approval rating of only 37 percent—combined with voters’ unfavorable view of his handling of the economy and his war in Iran—gives candidates more reason to do so, Wolff said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast, but has previously attacked Wolff’s credibility.

“Michael Wolff is a lying sack of sh-t and has been proven to be a fraud,” White House Communications Director Steven Cheung has told the Beast. “He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”