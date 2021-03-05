Donald Trump Feuds With Karl Rove, Who Advised His Campaign
‘POMPOUS FOOL’
Former President Donald Trump released a statement Thursday evening attacking Republican strategist Karl Rove, who advised Trump’s own 2020 campaign. “Karl Rove has been losing for years now, except for himself,” Trump wrote. “He’s a RINO of the highest order… Karl Rove’s voice on Fox is always negative for those who know how to win. He certainly hasn’t helped Fox in the ratings department, has he? Never had much of a feeling for Karl… He’s a pompous fool.” He accused Rove of being responsible for the Republican Party’s defeat in the January Senate runoff election and said the party should “just let him float away.” The day before, Rove had penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, “Trump’s Appeal Rings Hollow at CPAC,” that argued against a Trump presidential run in 2024. Trump retorted that he had “the largest television audience of the week.”