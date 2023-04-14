CHEAT SHEET
Trump Files Income Report With FEC for 2024 Presidential Bid
Donald Trump filed his personal financial disclosure to the Federal Election Commission Friday for his 2024 presidential bid, The Washington Post reports. The 100-page document revealed that the former president earned over $5 million from CIC Ventures—a company that runs his speaking engagements—and as much as $1 million from CIC Digital, which sells pictures of him as NFTs. The Post noted that FEC filings disclose the former president’s income in broad ranges, making it difficult to make precise measurements of the money he has earned since being in office. Trump filed just in time to miss a $200 fine for filings over 30 days late, according to The Post.