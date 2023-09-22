Donald Trump Finally Weighs in on Rupert Murdoch’s Retirement
Donald Trump has finally responded to Rupert Murdoch’s decision to retire as chairman of Fox Corporation and executive chairman at News Corp. In a Friday post on Truth Social, the former president denied claims that he “forced” Murdoch into retirement before quickly pivoting to criticizing “Democrat Mitch McConnell” for being weak-willed against the “Radical Left Lunatics.” Trump turned on Fox News after they correctly called the election for Joe Biden in 2020, and the network’s viewership dropped precipitously when the company fired host Tucker Carlson in the wake of a $787 million defamation settlement for promoting Trump’s baseless election-fraud crusade. Murdoch announced on Thursday that he would become the Chairman Emeritus at Fox while his son, Lachlan, would step into his shoes.