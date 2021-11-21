Trump ‘Fixer’ Michael Cohen Is About to Be a Free Man
READY TO ROLL
Former President Trump’s lawyer and “fixer” Michael D. Cohen will be a free man on Monday, reports Bloomberg. Cohen spent three years in prison after being charged for tax fraud, bank fraud, violations of campaign finance laws, and lying to Congress. “I look forward to rebuilding my life, one day, one client at a time,” Cohen told Bloomberg. “This time, I’m going to be more selective about who I work with.” While behind bars, he notoriously wrote the bestseller Disloyal: A Memoir, slamming Trump as a “fraud” and “racist,” while admitting he “took a weird kind of pleasure in harming others in the service of Donald Trump.” He spent his time behind bars not only writing a book but starting a podcast called “Mea Culpa,” in which he interviews notorious Trump critics. Cohen was disbarred after his 2018 conviction but insists he’s looking to turn a new page and move on. One of his newest ventures may or may not involve rapper Kanye West, as the two were seen together twice last month.