Trump Flips Out in Wild Early-Morning Truth Social Rant

President Donald Trump was on the warpath as soon as he woke up Friday, firing off strongly-worded Truth Social posts at a retiring congressman as well as China, India, and Russia.

Starting at 6 a.m. EST, the president took aim at “disgusting” long-serving Democratic New York Rep. Jerry Nadler after the 78-year-old announced that he will step down next year to give the younger guard a chance.

Trump, 79, said Nadler, who has served as a congressman since 1992, should have brought the curtains down earlier.

“Jerry Nadler, one of the most disgusting Congressmen in USA History is, at long last, calling it ‘quits’ - He’s finally leaving Congress!” he ranted.

President Donald Trump took shots at New York Rep. Jerry Nadler in an early-morning Truth Social rant. John Nacion/Deadline via Getty Images

Nadler has spent three decades in Congress, acting as a constant thorn in Trump’s side even before he entered the White House.

Their first major flashpoint came in 1985 when Nadler, representing Manhattan’s West Side, blasted the developer’s failed “Trump City” project. Trump had planned to build nearly 8,000 apartments and condominiums for up to 20,000 people along a stretch of the Hudson on Nadler’s turf. It ultimately failed, partly due to his foe’s opposition.

The relationship quickly went off a cliff, and Trump was referring to his opponent as “Fat Jerry” by the mid-nineties. In 1995, Trump told New York magazine he made the jibe to “inspire” Nadler to lose weight.

Nadler scored another victory over the president in 2019, when he oversaw the first impeachment proceedings.

But Trump still thinks he’s bested his old foe.

Trump, pictured in Trump Tower in Manhattan, clashed with Nadler before he was even president. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

“I’ve been beating this bum for 40 years, first as a New York City developer, where he opposed me, for no reason, at every corner, but could NEVER stop me from getting the job done, and then, as your President, where this psychopathic nut job, together with Crazy Nancy Pelosi, Impeached me twice, AND LOST, wasting Millions of Dollars in time and taxpayer money,” he rambled on in his Friday morning Truth Social post.

“It will be a great day for the U.S.A. when Nadler, a pathetic lightweight, is out of office and leaves our beautiful, and NOW VERY SAFE, Washington, D.C. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DJT,” Trump added.

Nadler had said he would like to go out like the sixth president of the United States, John Quincy Adams, who died in office after collapsing on the House floor, but changed his mind amid “private concerns” among House Democrats about his ability to stand up to Trump, Politico reported.

Nadler is stepping down after relinquishing his role as the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee.

Trump also blasted the alliance between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Contributor/Getty Images

Trump’s early-morning Truth Social rant also included a dig at India, Russia, and China after Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Tianjin this week in a show of unity.