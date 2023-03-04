Donald Trump Floating ‘Tiny D’ as New DeSantis Nickname
BELOW THE BELT
Former President Donald Trump is back in the lab brainstorming nicknames for his political opponents—and he just might have found another winner. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Trump is buckling down trying to come up with the perfect taunt for his presumptive 2024 primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. One of the frontrunners? “Tiny D.” This simple yet potent shot at his adversary’s masculinity is apparently being floated among other possibilities, including “Ron Dishonest” and “Ron DeEstablishment.” These latter options are more reminiscent of Trump’s belabored attempt to brand the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which was regarded even by some Trump backers as a flop. Though DeSantis has not yet officially entered the running, he is already receiving glowing coverage from right-wing media outlets and support from many Republicans looking to leave Trump behind.