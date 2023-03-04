CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Donald Trump Floating ‘Tiny D’ as New DeSantis Nickname

    BELOW THE BELT

    Victor Swezey

    Intern

    Former U.S. President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speak at midterm election rallies, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. November 7, 2022 and Tampa, Florida, U.S., November 8, 2022 in a combination of file photos.

    Gaelen Morse, Marco Bello/Reuters

    Former President Donald Trump is back in the lab brainstorming nicknames for his political opponents—and he just might have found another winner. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Trump is buckling down trying to come up with the perfect taunt for his presumptive 2024 primary rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. One of the frontrunners? “Tiny D.” This simple yet potent shot at his adversary’s masculinity is apparently being floated among other possibilities, including “Ron Dishonest” and “Ron DeEstablishment.” These latter options are more reminiscent of Trump’s belabored attempt to brand the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious,” which was regarded even by some Trump backers as a flop. Though DeSantis has not yet officially entered the running, he is already receiving glowing coverage from right-wing media outlets and support from many Republicans looking to leave Trump behind.

    Read it at Bloomberg