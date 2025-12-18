Trump Forced to Address the Nation to Cover Up Vanity Fair Disaster

Donald Trump admitted he was forced to give a bizarre national address by Susie Wiles, his embattled chief of staff who is clinging to her job after a loose-lipped profile in Vanity Fair.

Wednesday night’s 18-minute double-speed diatribe saw the 79-year-old president fire off mistruth after mistruth about how well his administration is doing and attack his predecessor, Joe Biden—but without having anything new to say.

The White House address was carried live by the major networks, with CBS forced to interrupt the live finale of its reality TV show hit Survivor so viewers could catch the presidential speech.

President Donald Trump delivers an address to the Nation from the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025. Doug Mills/The New York Times/Doug MILLS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Some of Trump’s key allies could not understand why he had decided to give the last-minute speech ahead of the Christmas holidays and were “surprised” he had done so, especially since there was nothing new to announce, according to a Zeteo report.

But in seemingly unguarded comments made in front of journalists after the address, Trump gave the game away. The president admitted that it had not even been his choice—and that Wiles had made him do it, as she battles to survive the fallout from her embarrassingly candid Vanity Fair article.

Wiles clearly continues to hold unprecedented sway over Trump. Tasos Katopodis/Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

Trump announced the rare national address on Truth Social on Tuesday evening, just hours after Vanity Fair published its Wiles profile. His post prompted speculation of a major public announcement, perhaps even a declaration of war on Venezuela.

Detailing what happened after the cameras stopped rolling in the White House Diplomatic Reception Room, the Independent’s White House correspondent Andrew Feinberg posted on X: “@realDonaldTrump turned to his staff and asked how he did. They all responded [with] some version of great. ‘Very good, it looked really good!’”

According to The Hill’s White House correspondent, Julia Manchester, the staff in question were Wiles and her deputy Dan Scavino, Trump’s communications director Steven Cheung, press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and his executive assistant Natalie Harp—none of whom were ever likely to say anything else.

Tellingly, Feinberg added: “He then said @SusieWiles told him he had....to give an address to [the ] nation."

Susie Wiles is always keeping a close watch over Trump. ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS / AFP

Freelance political journalist Laura Rozen confirmed Feinberg’s version of events and revealed further details of what was said as Trump was “reviewing his speech with staff.”

“He...said (not exact) ‘Susie told me I have to give an address to [the] nation,’” she wrote on X. “They went back and forth on length, and he said ‘how did I do?’ Wiles said ‘I told you 20 minutes and you were 20 minutes on the dot.’ The president then thanked the press and walked out.”

While those Trump aides present may have said they thought the address went down well, Zeteo reported that “several close Trump allies” had said that “it was shocking—or at least puzzling—that anyone in the White House would think that this speech was a wise idea."

“As they put it: The speech didn’t refocus the national conversation. It wouldn’t move the needle. And it did not look like the strategic move of somebody operating from a position of strength,” the outlet added.

Even Trump looks unsure as to why he was doing the speech. DOUG MILLS/Doug MILLS / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

But the revelation that Wiles—upon whom Trump so heavily relies and has praised to the point of even calling her “Susie Trump”—engineered the entire primetime event as her Vanity Fair embarrassment lingers, is telling.

In the magazine’s two-part epic on Trump’s first year back in office, built on 11 on-the-record interviews, the previously discreet Wiles showed remarkable and surprising candor.

She described Trump as having an “alcoholic’s personality,” drawing on her experience of her own father’s addiction, and said he openly judges people by their “genes.”

A portrait of Wiles taken as part of the Vanity Fair profile. Christopher Anderson/Vanity Fair

She told the reporter she had read the Epstein files and concluded there was “no evidence” Bill Clinton visited the island, directly contradicting one of Trump’s favorite attacks, while conceding the president himself appears in the records but “not doing anything awful.”

Wiles also branded Vice President JD Vance a “conspiracy theorist”—lumping him in with FBI Director Kash Patel and his outgoing No. 2, Dan Bongino—and portrayed Elon Musk as a ketamine-using “odd duck” who naps in a sleeping bag at work.

The fallout was immediate and brutal, leading to MAGA unrest over her “swampy” lobbying past, critical TV segments, and a frantic damage-control campaign by Wiles and the West Wing—which culminated in Trump’s inexplicable address to the nation.

In the primetime speech itself, which was reportedly shorter than usual due to the insistence of TV bosses that it didn’t eat too much into the finale of reality show Survivor, Trump rattled through a greatest-hits reel of economic boasts that crumbled under basic scrutiny.

He promised troops a $1,776 “warrior dividend” Christmas bonus, even though Congress, not the president, controls the purse strings.

Wiles is with trump at all his big momtnets, such as ths bilateral meeting with President of Argentina Javier Milei during the 80th session of the UN’s General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters in September. Chip Somodevilla/Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

He bragged that gas was under $2.50 “across much of the country,” and even $1.99 in many states, despite federal data showing an average of around $2.90 and no state at $1.99.

He claimed to have slashed drug prices by “as much as 600 percent,” a mathematical impossibility, and to have attracted $18 trillion in new investment, even though his own White House puts the number below $10 trillion.

He insisted more Americans are working than ever, while unemployment has hit a four-year high. And he declared the affordability crisis “fixed” even as food prices and inflation remain stuck around 3 percent.

All of it was delivered at breakneck speed, leaving the public—and Trump’s own aides—baffled.