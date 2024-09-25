Stephen Colbert said earlier this week that Donald Trump had been “kind of boring” when he appeared on his show and the former president—obviously—could not just let that lie.

“He is VERY BORING,” Trump hollered on Truth Social overnight, responding to Colbert, who was interviewed with his wife Evie on PBS News Hour about their new cookbook on Monday.

The Late Show host said that the former president would not make a return to the show as a guest, with Trump's last appearance nine years ago failing to make an impression on Colbert.

Asked if he would have Trump on again, he said: “I have had him before, and he was kind of boring. So, no.”

Trump’s famously thin skin had been breached and his ego bruised. Twenty-four hours later, he hit back: “I briefly watched an interview of Stephen Colbert on highly government subsidized PBS, and found it fascinating for only one reason—Why would they be wasting time and the public’s money on this complete and total loser?”

While some of PBS’s income comes from government subsidies, it is mostly funded by donations.

“He is not funny, which he gets paid far too much to be, he is not wise, he is VERY BORING, and his show is dying from a complete lack of viewers —Gutfeld, on cable, is killing him!” Trump continued. “CBS should terminate his contract and pick almost anyone, right off the street, who would do better, and for FAR LESS MONEY — Or I could recommend someone, much more talented, and smarter, who would do it for FREE!”

Trump, of course, used to host his own TV show, The Apprentice, from which he was fired in 2015. NBC said at the time that it had given Trump the boot because of his “derogatory statements” about immigrants.

While he was at it, Trump also used his Truth Social post to attack two other chat show hosts, namely Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon, who present ABC and NBC’s respective flagship late night talk shows. “The good news for Stephen is that the two DOPES on NBC & ABC are not much better than him!”

The majority of Colbert’s interview on PBS News Hour with Amna Nawaz was spent talking about the release of the new cookbook Does This Taste Funny?

But Colbert also said that he did not tend to enjoy welcoming politicians to The Late Show as they only said things to please the crowd, rather than talk about things they “actually believe.”

“That’s just no fun,” Colbert concluded.