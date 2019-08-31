CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    ROADSIDE ATTRACTION

    Giant Donald Trump Lookalike Statue Erected in Melania’s Homeland

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Srdjan Zivulovic/Reuters

    A massive 26-foot statue that looks remarkably like President Donald Trump has been erected on private land in his wife Melania’s home country of Slovenia. The rather unusual tribute to the American president features Trump’s signature hair style and a moveable mouth from which shark-like teeth appear it opens. The creator Tomaz Schlegl, said he constructed it as a “provocation against populism that the world is full of.” He only has a permit to keep the mostly wooden statue up until October 31. “Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” Schlegl told the Associated Press. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”

    Read it at Associated Press