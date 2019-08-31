CHEAT SHEET
Giant Donald Trump Lookalike Statue Erected in Melania’s Homeland
A massive 26-foot statue that looks remarkably like President Donald Trump has been erected on private land in his wife Melania’s home country of Slovenia. The rather unusual tribute to the American president features Trump’s signature hair style and a moveable mouth from which shark-like teeth appear it opens. The creator Tomaz Schlegl, said he constructed it as a “provocation against populism that the world is full of.” He only has a permit to keep the mostly wooden statue up until October 31. “Like all populists, the statue has two faces,” Schlegl told the Associated Press. “One is humane and nice, the other is that of a vampire.”