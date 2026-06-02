Trump Goes After Another Target Amid His War Implosion

Donald Trump has renewed his call to make Canada the “51st state” after he suffered a setback in his attempt to end the Iran war.

In one of many Truth Social posts on Monday night, Trump, 79, shared a link to an article about Canada technically being in a recession due to negative growth in two consecutive quarters. The last time that happened was during COVID-19 in 2020.

“51st State,” Trump wrote.

Trump once again pushed for the acquisition of Canada on Monday. Truth Social

Canadian leaders have rejected any notion of that ever since Trump started talking about it shortly after the 2024 election.

In an April address, Prime Minister Mark Carney signaled a turning of the page in relations amid Trump’s threats of expansionism.

“Many of our former strengths, based on our close ties to America, have become our weaknesses, weaknesses that we must correct,” Carney said.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney. Jeenah Moon/REUTERS

Trump has not only mentioned Canada as a candidate for the “51st state,” but Venezuela as well. The White House has also claimed that acquiring Greenland, the semi-autonomous Danish territory, is a “national security priority.”

The president’s latest mention of Canada came amid a flurry of posts. Other topics included endorsements of GOP candidates, boasts about his Washington, D.C. renovation projects and his cognitive tests, complaints about certain Republicans in Congress, Hunter Biden, and Stephen Colbert, attempts to reframe his past legal troubles, and hypotheticals about the Iran war.

Trump posted about various topics in rapid succession Monday night. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

Earlier on Monday, Trump said negotiations over a peace agreement after about three months of the conflict were beginning ”to get very boring."

“I don’t care if they’re over, honestly,” he told CNBC. “I really don’t care. I couldn’t care less. If they’re over, they’re over.”

Those comments came after intermittent conflicts over the weekend between Iran and the U.S., as well as Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

On that latter point, Trump reportedly lashed out at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“You’re f---ing crazy,” Trump told him. “You’d be in prison if it weren’t for me. I’m saving your a--. Everybody hates you now. Everybody hates Israel because of this.”