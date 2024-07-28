Trump Goes After Miley Cyrus After Praising Her Dad Onstage

Donald Trump took aim at pop icon Miley Cyrus during a speech in Nashville Saturday, immediately after heaping praise on her father, Billy Ray.

“Billy Ray Cyrus is here. Where is Billy Ray? He's around here someplace, and he's great. He's a conservative guy. I said, ‘How did you get such a liberal daughter?’ How had that happened, Billy Ray?'” the former president said to a laughing crowd at a Bitcoin conference in a clip posted to X.

Billy Ray’s appearance at the conference comes on the heels of a leaked audio tape in which he cursed out his soon-to-be ex-wife Firerose and called his second wife and Miley’s mom, Tish, a “skank.”

His daughter Miley has not minced words about Trump in the past. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the grammy winner called him a “f—ing nightmare” on Instagram ahead of his first presidential win and tearfully took to Twitter, now X, to lament his victory in 2016.

Apparently, she’s not the only Cyrus who feels this way about Trump. Just yesterday, her younger sister Noah posted a clip of Trump urging Christians to go out and vote on her Instagram story with the caption, “I’m terrified.”

Ironically, Trump appeared to be a fan of the pop star in the past. “I am a defender of @MileyCyrus, who I think is a good person (and not because she stays at my hotels), but last night's outfit must go!” Trump posted to X in 2013. He also reportedly enjoyed her much-talked-about 2013 VMA performance with Robin Thicke. “I was staying at the Trump Hotel and Donald Trump literally called and said, basically, ‘I know everyone’s talking about it, but I loved it,’” Miley told The New York Times in 2015.