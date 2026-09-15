Trump Goes Ballistic in ‘F---ing Crazy’ Kennedy Center Call

Donald Trump berated a Democratic member of the Kennedy Center board before the board voted Tuesday to close the performing arts center.

The decision to shut down followed a ruling by U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper that prevented the board from displaying Trump’s name on the exterior of the building, either in the form of “renovated and restored by Donald J. Trump” on the main building or “President Donald J. Trump Plaza” on the site.

Trump’s call to the board, which he chairs, was “f---ing crazy,” a source familiar with the call told CNN. The president reportedly screamed at Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democratic ex officio board member whose lawsuit led to Cooper’s ruling.

Trump, 80, said the congresswoman “never built anything,” while Beatty, 76, called the president “ignorant” and said he was responsible for the Kennedy Center’s financial woes, The New York Times reported.

Beatty and Trump reportedly traded insults during the Kennedy Center board's call. Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

Trump also criticized Cooper during the call, CNN reported. Before the judge’s ruling, Trump attacked the appointee of Barack Obama as “very hostile and conflicted.”

After Cooper’s decision, Trump threatened on social media that if an appeals court or the Supreme Court didn’t overrule him, he would block a $257 million renovation of the building.

“If the ruling is a negative one, which it should not be, and is not overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court,” he said in the post, “the Reconstruction and the Renovation of The Kennedy Center will not take place.”

Donald Trump on Truth Social

The board cited ‘hazardous’ conditions in voting to close the venue for renovations, citing “hazardous” conditions. Trump wrote on Truth Social that the building would close “immediately,” even though a court order has blocked its closure.

The president also shared a video emphasizing the need for repairs.

Beatty, who has represented Ohio’s third congressional district since 2013, has not yet commented publicly about the board’s vote or her exchange with Trump. Her office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Beast.