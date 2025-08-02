‘It’s Those Lips’: Trump, 79, Goes Gaga for Karoline Leavitt, 27

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, 27, could be fielding some awkward questions after President Donald Trump, 79, took a moment in his latest interview to comment on what exactly it is about her that he likes the most.

“It’s that face. It’s that brain. It’s those lips, the way they move. They move like she’s a machine gun,” the president said.

Speaking to Newsmax host Rob Finnerty on Friday night, Trump noted that Leavitt has “become a star” in her current role.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt feilds questions from the media in the White House in June. (Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“She’s great. She’s a great person, actually,” Trump continued. “I don’t think anybody has ever had a better press secretary that Karoline. She’s been amazing.”

Leavitt began working for Trump in January of 2024 as his national press secretary during his election campaign.

Appointed by Trump to her current position last year, she is the youngest press secretary in White House history.

Leavitt is known for her staunch stance on the titling of the “Gulf of America” as well as her fierce defense of Trump’s presidency. She recently claimed that it is “well past time” that Trump be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his international diplomacy.

Leavitt married real estate developer Nicholas Riccio, 59, in January—just days before Trump’s second inauguration.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt in action in July. (Credit: Andrew Harnik/Getty Images.) Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Beyond Leavitt, Finnerty’s 20-minute interview with Trump saw the president remark on a number of trending topics, including the current Sydney Sweeney-American Eagle jeans ad controversy.

“I think the Dylan Mulvaney ad was perhaps the most unsuccessful ad in history,” Trump said when asked whether Americans “need to see more ads like that and maybe fewer ads with people like Dylan Mulvaney.”

Mulvaney is an actor and trans woman who appeared in a Bud Light commercial in 2023, sparking enormous backlash from conservatives.