Donald Trump Goes on Bizarre Vaccine Rant About Babies and Horses

President Donald Trump unleashed a surreal rant about children being injected with “massive” vaccines similar to ones “you’d give to a horse.”

Trump said vaccines “can be great” unless you “put the wrong stuff in them.”

Trump was speaking ahead of a Monday press conference where he suggested vaccine skeptic Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has “found an answer to autism.” Acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, is expected to be blamed.

U.S. President Donald Trump talks horses and kids and vaccines on Air Force One. Brian Snyder/Reuters

“Children get these massive vaccines like you’d give to a horse… like you’d give to a horse," he added.

“And I’ve said for a long time, I mean, this is no secret, spread them out over five years. Get five shots, small ones. You ever see what they get they get? I mean, for a little baby to be injected with that much fluid, even beyond the actual ingredients, they have sometimes 80 different vaccines in them. It’s crazy.”

The president, who in 2020 suggested an injection of “disinfectant” could be used to fight COVID, compared the size of needles used on infants with those used for horses.

“It’s like you’re shooting up a horse,” he said of children getting vaccines. “You have a little body, a baby, and you’re pumping this big thing that’s a horrible thing, so I’ve always felt that, but we’ll be having a big discussion about autism tomorrow.”

He was speaking on Air Force One on his return to the White House from Charlie Kirk’s funeral in Arizona on Sunday.

Trump also used his speech at Kirk’s funeral in Arizona to preview an announcement regarding autism from Kennedy Jr., and former TV medic Dr. Mehmet Oz.

He claimed it would be “one of the biggest announcements really medically I think in the history of our country.”

While Trump did not go into specifics of the new findings from prominent vaccine skeptic RFK Jr., he said the autism announcement would cover “how it happens so we won’t let it happen anymore, and how to get at least somewhat better when you have it so that parents can help their child, their beautiful child.”

The president also mentioned that Kirk would have also looked forward to the event.

“I told him a little bit about what was going on,” Trump said of the slain right-wing activist. “He would have been front row center. Believe me, we’ll be missing him tomorrow. It was such a big deal for him, too.”

In April, RFK Jr. promised, “By September, we will know what has caused the autism epidemic and we’ll be able to eliminate those exposures.”

U.S. President Donald Trump points a finger onstage during a memorial service for slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Daniel Cole/Reuters

Kennedy has previously linked autism to vaccines, but is now expected to also suggest a link between one of the most popular painkillers and a higher risk of autism in children.

In a new report by The Washington Post, Monday’s announcement is set to see federal health officials flag warnings over pregnant women using acetaminophen, the active ingredient in Tylenol, and suggest females avoid use of the drug early in their pregnancy.

The Post report also suggested health officials will recommend the drug Leucovorin could be used as a possible autism treatment. It is usually prescribed to treat vitamin B9 deficiency.

Speaking in May, the health secretary said that parents should “do their own research” when vaccinating their children.