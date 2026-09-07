Trump Goes on Labor Day Tirade Over Damning Report

President Donald Trump has begun his Labor Day with a deranged meltdown targeting a laundry list of foes.

Trump, 80, exploded over a months-old report by the Center for American Progress that found his costly National Guard deployments did not curb crime—going so far as to threaten a lawsuit.

“The report is just another Radical Left SCAM, as are the people who fund this gaggle of Lunatics,” he wrote.

President Donald Trump’s 190-word screed on Labor Day. Truth Social

The president’s 190-word tirade went on to list people, companies, organizations, and even foreign governments that supposedly endorse the think tank’s findings, released in July.

Trump, 80, went on to name-drop George Soros, Bill and Melinda Gates, Google, Apple, Visa, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Walmart, Toyota, T-Mobile, NBCUniversal, the Embassy of Japan, the Korea Foundation, Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, and even the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates.

“The Dumocrats love it, and are against anything ‘TRUMP,’” he continued. “These people, and others like them, are so bad for our Country. Their stated course is anything to hate or demean ‘TRUMP.’ This will be met with a lawsuit, which is being drawn now. I am also strongly considering adding some of the contributors to this Fake Organization.”

One of the 24 posts that President Donald Trump made on Labor Day before making a statement about the national holiday. Truth Social

The post was one of 24 that Trump made between 9:50 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. on Monday. Before finally sharing a deranged Labor Day message, he posted five times about the remodeling projects that he continues to obsess over, seven times about his desire to change the name of “New Mexico” to “New America,” and an old photo of him arm wrestling the late Hulk Hogan.

Trump finally wrote of the holiday, “Happy Labor Day to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics, Communists, and Dumocrats who will do anything possible to destroy our Country. These Deranged People, after fighting for 10 years, should finally acknowledge that your Favorite President (ME!), knows how to WIN! They should be exhausted by now but, sadly, they’re not. They’re going to give it one last shot at ruining America, but we’re not going to let that happen. We’re going to win the Midterms, BIG, and SAVE AMERICA!”

Trump’s attack on the Center for American Progress singled out its associate director for public safety, Chandler Hall, who revealed the think tank’s findings on C-SPAN last month.

Chandler said his organization studied National Guard deployments in Washington and other cities, like Los Angeles, where Trump ordered troops into the streets at the cost of more than $1.7 billion in taxpayer money.

President Donald Trump deployed the National Guard to the streets of Washington, D.C., where they were used to “protect” his failed renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Aaron Schwartz/REUTERS

“We looked at what were the effects of the National Guard deployments, not just in D.C., but in all cities in which the National Guard were deployed,” Hall said. “What we find is that across multiple cities, multiple data sets, and multiple time windows, we find no effect that violent crime actually did change post the National Guard deployments in any of the cities.”

Trump similarly raged against Chandler in August, saying that his findings were “crazy” and that he was “met with furious dissent.” Trump also said in August that a lawsuit was being drawn up—but no reports show any legal action taken against the think tank.

National Guard soldiers deployed by President Donald Trump walk up the steps to the Lincoln Memorial. dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images

A Center for American Progress spokesperson defended its report in a previous statement to the Daily Beast.