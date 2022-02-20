Trump Golf Courses in Talks With Controversial Saudi Tour
THE ART OF THE DEAL
A Washington Post exclusive has revealed talks between former President Donald Trump’s golf courses and a controversial up and coming Saudi-backed golf league. Sources familiar with the potential deal between LIV Golf Investments – funded by Saudis – and the Trump Organization have named courses in Bedminster, New Jersey and Doral, Florida as sites for the tour. Trump notably defended the Saudi Arabian government throughout his presidency, despite countless human rights violations, including the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Six-time major champion Phil Mickelson is among the golfers who may be successfully recruited to join the new league after citing differences with the PGA Tour. Trump has himself run into trouble with the golf league, having had PGA championships pulled from his golf courses during his 2016 election and after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.