Donald Trump Golfs With Brett Favre as a Thousand People a Day Die From COVID-19
NERO FIDDLES
President Donald Trump golfed Saturday with NFL legend Brett Favre, and the White House shared a cheery photo of the two in the sun on the links late in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the nation’s coronavirus crisis continues to worsen. Confirmed cases in the United States topped 4 million this week, far and away the most of any country in the world. More than 1,000 deaths per day were recorded for four days in a row, the same daily count as in May. More than 140,000 people have died of COVID-19 in the U.S. A series of re-openings that public health experts say were premature have all but erased any gains against the virus, and cases have exploded in California, Texas, and Florida in recent weeks, with health officials warning a slew of other states they face similarly grim situations.