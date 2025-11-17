One of Donald Trump’s top henchmen was forced to parrot the president’s stonewalling on the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, apparently unaware his boss was about to throw in the towel and tell Republicans to vote for the release of the Epstein files.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche appeared on Fox’s The Big Weekend Show on Sunday. After ticking off regular MAGA talking points by complaining about Chicago and California, Blanche was asked about the Epstein files in the final few minutes of the interview.

Host Johnny Joey Jones referenced the latest release of sordid emails from the late pedophile, including one which mentioned Rhona Graff, Trump’s former executive assistant in the Trump Organization.

Todd Blanche is interviewed on Fox's The Big Weekend Show. screen grab

Jones said Americans want to know about “this kingpin pervert” who seemed to have personal information on every world leader and American politician and asked Blanche what evidence is left in the files still to be examined.

He also referenced Trump’s confusing messaging about the Epstein files, which he has labeled a “Democrat hoax”.

“I’ve heard President Trump say it’s all for show,” Jones said of the Epstein files. “And I’ve also heard President Trump say, now again, we need to look into him because of his ties to Democrats. In the meantime, he tends to know a lot about President Trump’s own personal assistants and people in his own inner circle.”

Blanche stayed on script while he spent around 90 seconds talking about Epstein. His Fox interview aired just a few hours before Trump’s epic Truth Social screed on Sunday night where he seemed to admit defeat and urged Republicans to release the Epstein files, which could come as soon as Tuesday.

As part of his Truth Social post, Trump claimed, “Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive.”

“President Trump has said the same thing since the campaign trail about Jeffrey Epstein, which is that he has nothing to hide,” Blanche said on Fox. “And the Department of Justice has never disputed that.”

Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

The deputy attorney general said Trump had already “directed” them on Friday to continue to look at the remaining content of the Epstein files.

“Which we’re happy to do,” he said. “This Department of Justice has done more than really any administration in recent memory to combat sex trafficking, to combat any kind of abuses against children, against young women, and so there’s nothing we have to hide when it comes to that, and so when President Trump tell us to investigate it we welcome it with open arms.”

Blanche pointed out that the Epstein investigation has been going on for over a decade, over several presidential administrations.

“We’re going to continue to find out if there’s anybody responsible,” Blanche said, “anybody that hasn’t already been held accountable and if they’re out there we’ll find them.”

U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche used to serve as Donald Trump’s personal lawyer. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Jones added, “Most Americans will say the fact it’s been going on more than a decade and it seems like nobody is left to prosecute or bring charges against. You can’t seem to find evidence is what’s concerning to people,” he said, before his co-host wound up the interview, saying they had already “thrown a lot at” Blanche.

Blanche, who used to be Trump’s personal attorney, was sent to interview Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell in prison earlier this year, before she was moved to cushier confinement.

However, last week’s trove of Epstein emails highlighted contradictions from what the prisoner told Blanche, including Maxwell’s claim to have never seen Trump at Epstein’s home.

Donald Trump with Ghislaine Maxwell. Richard Corkery/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

In one of the emails sent in 2011, Epstein told Maxwell had “spent hours at my house” with the late Virginia Giuffre.

That led to a feud between George Conway and Blanche on X last week.

Conway wrote, “Blanche’s questioning of Ghislaine Maxwell was either (a) completely incompetent; or (b) intentionally crafted not to elicit facts incriminating Trump.

“Either way, he is not fit to serve as Deputy Attorney General of the United States,” he added.