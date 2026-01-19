Trump Goon’s Office Booze Stash and Strip Club Jaunt Exposed in Bombshell Probe

MAGA’s Secretary of Labor allegedly kept a stash of booze tucked away at her DC office and used an official trip on department business to take subordinates out to a strip club.

Lori Chavez-DeRemer, 57, apparently took staff to the Angels PDX club outside of Portland during a visit to Oregon to meet with Democratic Governor Tina Kotek, according to the New York Post.

Travel vouchers obtained by the outlet put the Oregon trip’s total cost to taxpayers at almost $3,000, including $1,324.21 on transport, $722 on lodging, $655 on meals, and $188.35 on “miscellaneous expenses.”

Chavez-DeRemer's alleged to have visited the strip club while on an official trip to meet with Oregon Democratic Governor Tina Kotek. Tina Kotek/via Reuters

The allegations come as the Labor Secretary, who is married, reportedly faces an internal probe over complaints she has been “abusing her position” by pursuing a relationship with a subordinate, as well as drinking on the job and tasking staffers with inventing bogus departmental business trips so that she could visit family and friends.

Booze stashed in her office reportedly included champagne, bourbon and Kahlua.

Chavez-DeRemer first sparked controversy in April 2025 after throwing herself a lavish birthday party at her office as her department was facing cuts under MAGA's cost-cutting DOGE initiative. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The probe, which is understood to have involved at least a dozen interviews with government officials so far, has also seen investigators target Chavez DeRemer’s chief of staff Jihun Han and his deputy Rebecca Wright, given the complaint alleged the pair also had knowledge of the alleged wrongdoing.

Han and Wright, along with a third, as-yet-unnamed staffer, are reportedly now on leave. Chavez-DeRemer is not.

Even before news of the probe broke, Chavez-DeRemer, formerly an Oregon Congressional Representative, had raised eyebrows over a birthday party she threw herself at the Department of Labor’s headquarters last April.

Staffers felt the party was tone-deaf given the department and other federal authorities were facing drastic cuts at the time under the wider mantle of Elon Musk’s cost-cutting DOGE initiative.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the White House, Department of Labor and Chavez-DeRemer’s representatives for comment on this story.

“Secretary Chavez-DeRemer firmly denies any allegations of wrongdoing. Her utmost priority remains to advance President Trump’s agenda by continuing her hard and successful work for the betterment of the American people,” Chavez DeRemer’s attorney, Dr. Nick Oberheiden, told the Post.

“The New York Post was unable to provide any evidence to corroborate these baseless claims in this ‘report’ supposedly filed by a FORMER disgruntled employee,” a White House spokesperson previously said.