Trump Goon Schooled Over Oval Office Screwup

A top Donald Trump loyalist at the Department of Justice has been mocked online for sharing a photo confusing the Declaration of Independence with the Constitution.

Harmeet Dhillon, a 2020 election denier who Trump picked as assistant attorney general for civil rights, posted a photo on X on Thursday showing her holding hands with the president in the Oval Office.

“I love the Constitution AND my favorite President!” Dhillon wrote. However, as many social media users pointed out, Dhillon was actually standing in front of the Declaration of Independence, not the historic document that outlines how the federal government operates and guarantees the rights and freedoms of U.S. citizens.

The post Harmeet Dhillon shared to her near 169,000 X followers. X/Harmeet Dhillon

“That is… not the Constitution,” liberal political commentator Brian Tyler Cohen posted to his 610,000 X followers.

CNN’s former White House correspondent John Harwood wrote, “A top DOJ official ought to know the difference between the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence.”

Another X user added, “My 14-year-old ninth-grade civics students used to confuse the Declaration with the Constitution too!”

Hours after posting the embarrassing mistake, Dhillon appeared to try to rectify it with a follow-up post on her personal account. “My favorite President, who asked me to enforce the Constitution and laws, against a backdrop of the Declaration of Independence!”

Trump announced in March that he would be hanging a copy of the Declaration of Independence in the Oval Office, alongside the tacky gold trinkets and decorations he has plastered on the walls.

Harmeet Dhillon has been a top Trump loyalist for several years now. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Other changes Trump introduced in the Oval Office include bringing in a portrait of George Washington, a bust of former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, and reinstating a button on the Resolute Desk that the president presses whenever he wants a Diet Coke brought to him.

Trump’s more drastic changes to the White House include paving over the Rose Garden to install a concrete patio and demolishing the East Wing to build his gaudy new ballroom, which he now says will cost $300 million.

Dhillon is a MAGA attorney who worked on Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results through baseless voter fraud claims. The president announced her nomination as assistant attorney general for civil rights in December 2024 while rattling off a list of her Trumpy culture-war legal battles.

“Throughout her career, Harmeet has stood up consistently to protect our cherished civil liberties, including taking on Big Tech for censoring our free speech, representing Christians who were prevented from praying together during COVID, and suing corporations that use woke policies to discriminate against their workers,” Trump said.

“Harmeet is one of the top election lawyers in the country, fighting to ensure that all, and ONLY, legal votes are counted.”