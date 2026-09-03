Trump Goons Issue Bonkers New Threat in Smithsonian War

The Trump administration has escalated its attempt to micromanage the Smithsonian’s curation of American history by threatening to withhold support from federal agencies.

In a letter Friday to the institution’s Board of Regents, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and White House Domestic Policy Council Director Vince Haley griped about “an ideological agenda that seeks to transform both the Smithsonian and the country,” saying administration officials “cannot in good conscience continue to support the Smithsonian under current leadership” by “loaning artifacts for exhibits, enabling procurement processes, and making discretionary grants.”

Burgum and Haley take issue with the National Museum of American History’s Interpretive Plan, which they say “illustrates how Smithsonian and NMAH leadership has sanctioned a radical institutional ideology to permeate NMAH operations.”

Neither the White House nor the Interior Department have direct authority over the Smithsonian. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

“The Interpretive Plan instructs Museum staff to, ‘whatever the topic,’ tie everything to ‘the core issues of our time,’ namely, ‘race and identity,’ ‘gender and sexuality,’ ‘environmental change,’ ‘immigration and migrations,’ ‘economic inequality,’ ‘technological change,’ and ‘nationalism and globalism,’ stating that ‘To do anything less is to shirk our commitment to relevance,’” they write.

That is “alarming,” they claim, and is reflected in educational materials, exhibit language, and “sending Museum staff to Mexico to interview deported illegal aliens,” for instance.

The Daily Beast has contacted the Smithsonian, the White House and Interior Department for comment. A Smithsonian spokesperson declined to comment to The Washington Post.

The Smithsonian National Museum of American History has been targeted by the Trump administration since last March. Nathan Howard/REUTERS

The administration’s threat is the latest in a series of attacks on the Smithsonian that began last March, when Trump signed an executive order with the stated goal of “Restoring Truth and Sanity to American History.”

In July, the White House released a 162-page report titled “Saving America’s Story,” in which it accused the “radical activists” in charge of the Smithsonian of moving “from straightforward historical education and scholarship toward an extreme political activism that seeks to transform our country.” It pointed to alleged “anti-White activism,” “illegal alien activism,” and “transgender activism.”

Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie Bunch, 73, rejected the report’s characterization.

The White House’s report “is not a fair characterization of the work and totality of the National Museum of American History,” Bunch told staffers in an email obtained by the Washington Post. “At the Smithsonian, our work is driven by scholarship, accuracy, and an uncompromising commitment to tell the fullness of America’s story.”

A spokesperson for the institution later told the Daily Beast in a statement, “For more than 180 years, the Smithsonian has served the American public with nonpartisan and independent scholarship, and we remain committed to doing so.”

The Organization of American Historians issued a more biting statement, saying the report was “part of an ongoing and multi-pronged assault by the Trump administration against accurate and evidence-based history in American public life.”

Last August, Trump raged on Truth Social that the Smithsonian was “out of control.”

“The Museums throughout Washington, but all over the Country are, essentially, the last remaining segment of ‘WOKE,’” he wrote. “Everything discussed is how horrible our Country is, how bad Slavery was, and how unaccomplished the downtrodden have been—Nothing about Success, nothing about Brightness, nothing about the Future.”

He didn’t explain how history museums should go about exhibiting “the future.”