Trump Goons Unload on ‘Freak’ Journalist Over Natalie Harp

Natalie Harp was in Ireland with Donald Trump. Naturally.

The president’s 35-year-old aide—who has become a near-constant presence at his side—followed her boss on his two-day trip, prompting journalist Aaron Rupar to post a photo of her with the simple observation: “Look who made the trip to Ireland.”

That apparently was enough to set off the White House’s Rapid Response 47 team.

The ever-smiling Harp attends a welcome function for Trump at the US ambassador's residence in Dublin on Sept. 12, 2026. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Rather than ignore the post, the taxpayer-funded communications operation lashed out by calling Rupar a “sick, deluded freak” who posts “creepy things” from behind his keyboard.

The bizarre response only drew more attention to Harp, who has become one of the most conspicuous figures in Trump’s orbit.

Known as the “human printer” for supplying Trump with positive news stories, the ever-present blonde has traveled extensively with the 80-year-old president and developed an unusually close working relationship with him.

And now, apparently, even noticing that she’s there is enough to get the White House fighting mad.

The hypersensitive RR immediately fired back on X: “President Trump does, in fact, travel with staff. Aaron, on the other hand, is a sick, deluded freak (in his 40s) who sits behind a keyboard and posts creepy things like this.”

There she is ... again. X /Aaron Rupar

Tweeters on X weren’t having it.

The best snapback came from Rupar himself, who quickly replied: “I know being in my 40s makes me too old for the president but I’m at peace with it.” He later added: “The taxpayer-funded White House incitement account is now attacking me for [checks notes] being in my 40s.”

Another X user grumbled: “Reporter reports the factual news. MAGA cries.” Still another critic called the truth “triggering” for the “Trump cult.”

Natalie and Donald on the links. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

One wag noted that Trump has no problem taking his “aide” (quotes are his) to a state visit, while not bothering to bring his wife, who has mostly vanished from almost all official functions. Trump himself awkwardly pointed out that the first lady was with him in Ireland “in spirit.”

Another found it hilarious that the Rapid Response team thinks Rupar posts “creepy” things, while Trump doesn’t post creepy, even incendiary, positions.

One stinging critic on X noted that the “real creep in his 40s” is White House spokesman Steven Cheung, who used to be the director of the Rapid Response team. He’s now the head of White House communications.

White House spokesman Steven Cheung. x/Jamie Bonkiewicz

Some have questioned Harp’s unusually intense devotion to Trump.

In intimate letters to her boss, obtained by Trump biographer Michael Wolff, she has told him that he is “all that matters to me.” She also emphasized: “I want things to always be right between us ... I never want to bring you anything but joy.”

Harp worked side-by-side with Trump for almost a year before obtaining a security clearance, which alarmed officials. She reportedly declined to complete the clearance process for more than a year before Trump and White House counsel intervened.

The Daily Beast reached out to the Rapid Response team and the White House for further comment.