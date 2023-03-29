CHEAT SHEET
    Trump Grand Jury Reportedly on Break for a Month

    Allison Quinn

    News Editor

    Reuters

    The New York grand jury investigating hush money paid to a porn star allegedly on behalf of Donald Trump is now taking a hiatus for the next month, according to Politico. A source cited by Politico said the pause is due to a previously scheduled break in proceedings. The move means any possible indictment against the twice-impeached former president wouldn’t come until some point in late April. Trump himself had hyped up news of his potential arrest, having predicted that it would happen last week.

