Trump Grovels to ‘Great’ Chinese Leader in First Key Meeting in Beijing

President Donald Trump had nothing but effusive praise for Chinese President Xi Jinping at the opening of a major two-day summit.

Trump’s visit to China marks the first such visit by a sitting U.S. president since his last visit to China in 2017, and the first meeting between Trump and his Chinese counterpart since their meeting at the APEC summit in Busan, South Korea, in October.

Trump was greeted by Xi in Beijing with a welcome ceremony complete with a red carpet, a cannon salute, an honor guard, and children waving flags. The two leaders then posed for photos outside the Great Hall of the People before heading inside to begin talks.

Chinese President Xi Jinping inspects an honour guard with U.S. President Donald Trump during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. Maxim Shemetov/Pool/Reuters

Once the delegations had moved inside, President Xi delivered opening remarks, followed by a response from Trump. Xi welcomed Trump back to China after nine years, telling him, “The whole world is watching our meeting.”

“The world has come to a new crossroads. Can China and the United States overcome the Thucydides Trap?” he added, referencing the theory that war is inevitable when a rising power threatens to eclipse an established power. “Can we meet global challenges together and provide more stability for the world?”

Trump responded to Xi’s remarks with glowing praise, thanking him for the warm welcome and complimenting the ceremony, particularly the children, who he said were “happy and beautiful.”

“Those children were amazing, and they represent so much.”

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a welcome ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, May 14, 2026. Evan Vucci/Reuters

He continued by praising Xi himself, describing his relationship with the Chinese leader as “the longest relationship of our two countries that any president and president has had” which he added was “an honor.”

“We’ve had a fantastic relationship, we’ve gotten along, when there were difficulties, we worked it out,” he continued. “I would call you, and you would call me, and whenever we had a problem, people don’t know, whenever we had a problem, we worked that out very quickly.”

“We’re going to have a fantastic future together. I have such respect for China, and the job you’ve done—you’re a great leader, I say it to everybody, you’re a great leader. Sometimes people don’t like me saying it, but I say it anyway because it’s true. I only say the truth,” the 79-year-old said.

Trump also acknowledged the delegation he was traveling with, which included CEOs like Tesla’s Elon Musk, Apple’s Tim Cook and Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, as well as senior Trump officials like Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, State Secretary Marco Rubio and Trade Secretary Scott Bessent.

Trump was joined on his trip by several CEOs, as well as many of senior administration officials. Evan Vucci/Reuters

“I just want to say on behalf of the great delegation that we have, we have the greatest businessmen, the biggest... I guess, the best in the world, we have amazing people, and they’re all with me,” Trump told Xi.

“Every single one of them. We asked the top 30 in the world, every single one of them said yes. I didn’t want the second or the third in the company, I wanted only the top, and they’re here today to pay respects to you and to China,” he added.

The summit between the two leaders is expected to last for two days and will include talks, a banquet, and a visit to the Temple of Heaven.

The scene as U.S. President Donald Trump participates in events at the Great Hall of the People and does a greeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping May 14, 2026, in Beijing, China. Kenny Holston/Pool/Reuters

It is expected that a key focus of the summit will be trade, particularly in light of Trump’s controversial tariff policies, which triggered a trade war between the U.S. and China last year.

Technology is also expected to be discussed, given the presence of major Silicon Valley players like Musk, Cook and Huang. CNN reported that as the CEOs were leaving the Great Hall of the People, they said the morning had been productive so far.