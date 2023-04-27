Donald Trump Bestows Joe Biden With a New Nickname

Donald Trump debuted a brand new nickname for President Joe Biden Thursday—though it isn’t exactly fresh territory for the ex-commander-in-chief. He said during a campaign event in New Hampshire that he plans to simply transfer the fan-favorite “crooked” moniker from Hillary Clinton to Biden, who will be known henceforth in MAGA-land as “Crooked Joe Biden.” As for what he’ll call his 2016 opponent and favorite punching bag moving forward, Trump said: “I’m gonna give her a new name—I don’t know, maybe ‘Lovely’ Hillary or ‘Beautiful’ Hillary.”