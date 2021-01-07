CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Has Discussed a Pardon for Himself With White House Aides: NYT
President Donald Trump has discussed pardoning himself before his presidency ends, The New York Times reports. He has reportedly queried White House aides as to what the legal and political benefits and drawbacks would be and offered preemptive pardons to several staffers as well. No U.S. president has pardoned himself before, and the consequences of such an unprecedented action would likely face court challenges after Trump’s term ends on Jan. 20. It is not clear whether Trump raised the prospect of a self-pardon in response to his supporters’ riot at the Capitol building or earlier. The White House did not respond to the Times’ report.