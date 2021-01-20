Donald Trump Has Just Left the White House—This Time, for Good

Donald Trump has just left the White House for the last time as president, ending the most chaotic and divisive presidency in American history.

The one-term president will now leave Washington, D.C., having petulantly refused to attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden. Earlier Wednesday morning, Biden announced a list of 17 executive actions he will enforce within hours of taking office as he gets down to the work of reversing some of the damage done by the departing president.

Trump left the White House having been impeached twice—an unprecedented disgrace for a U.S. president. He also oversaw the response to a pandemic that has left over 400,000 Americans dead, and his time in office climaxed in the incitement of a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol. In the dying hours of his presidency, he went on a last-gasp clemency spree and pardoned a list of cronies who made his miserable tenure possible.

Trump will now hold a pomp-filled departure ceremony before one last presidential flight from Joint Base Andrews to his resort in Palm Beach, Florida, where he intends to begin his life as a former president.

Before Trump departed the White House grounds on Marine One, he was heard telling reporters: “Hopefully it’s not a long term goodbye.”

More to follow...