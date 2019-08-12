CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    PINOCCHIO NEEDS A VACATION

    Donald Trump Has Made More Than 12,000 False or Misleading Claims Since Becoming President: WaPo

    Barbie Latza Nadeau

    Correspondent-At-Large

    Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

    President Donald Trump has been caught making 12,019 false or misleading claims since taking office, according to the The Washington Post’s Fact Checker’s database. The tally was last tabulated on Aug. 5, the president’s 928th day in office, and includes 190 lies that the Mexico border wall is being built and 186 fibs about the U.S. economy being the best in history. The Post reports 20 percent of the false claims have been about immigration and, overall, 18 percent were made by “the least racist person there is anywhere in the world” on Twitter. The Post has also awarded the president 23 “Bottomless Pinocchios,” which are given when the claims have been repeated at least 20 times.

    Read it at The Washington Post