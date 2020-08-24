Donald Trump Has Only One Play This Week: Attack Joe Biden

Trailing in the polls as the Republican National Convention kicks off on Monday, Donald Trump's last hope is to make this an election about Joe Biden. This alone is no easy trick for an incumbent president to pull off, but Trump faces a myriad of other complications and challenges.

COVID-19 has upset both his re-election narrative and his convention plans. Moreover, Trump is temperamentally and situationally unable to make the positive case for his re-election—leaving him with just one viable tool in his toolbox: to destroy his adversary.

But Joe Biden’s solid performance at the Democratic National Convention undermined the notion that he was too old and sleepy to be president, and little has happened that would stoke fears about him being an empty vessel to be manipulated by the left (Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez got, what, a minute of screen time?). Absent these two vital ingredients, Trump is going to have to work hard to sell a coherent or plausible anti-Biden message.