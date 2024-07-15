Trump Has Selected his Running Mate: It's not These Men

Former President Donald Trump built tension around the upcoming pick for his running mate on Monday.

It won’t be Florida's Senator Marco Rubio, with multiple outlets reporting he got a call from the Trump campaign informing him he won’t be the vice presidential pick.

Fox News then reported that Doug Burgum, the North Dakota governor, had received a similar call.

Multiple sources familiar with the process had earlier told the Daily Beast that Rubio's status as a Florida resident became a problem as talks progressed, given that the Constitution forbids running mates from the same state. Rubio had side he would be willing to change his residence.

Burgum had been backed by Rupert Murdoch, the billionaire media mogul, who was reported to have been personally lobbying Trump to pick the former tech executive.