Donald Trump Hasn’t Been Tested for Coronavirus Despite Possible Exposure, Says White House
Donald Trump hasn’t been tested for the coronavirus, the White House said late Monday. The admission came hours after the similarly untested Vice President Mike Pence, who is leading the administration’s coronavirus task force, said in a press briefing that he had no idea if Trump had been tested or not. Trump has been in close contact with multiple lawmakers who are now self-quarantining due to their proximity to someone with the virus, with the chain of contact going back to an infected individual who attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in Maryland. The White House said: “The president has not received COVID-19 testing because he has neither had prolonged close contact with any known confirmed COVID-19 patients, nor does he have any symptoms. President Trump remains in excellent health, and his physician will continue to closely monitor him. Per current CDC guidelines, medical professionals should base testing decisions on patient symptoms and exposure history.”