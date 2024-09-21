Donald Trump Hate-Watches Oprah’s Interview With Kamala Harris at Rally at MAGA Rally

GOP nominee Donald Trump rated a clip of Vice President Kamala Harris’ Sept. 19 Oprah interview as a “total disaster” during his Saturday campaign rally in Wilmington, North Carolina.

“Did you see her on Oprah?” Trump asked the crowd. “That’s not gonna be president, and Oprah didn’t know what the hell to do. Oprah was like embarrassed. She wanted to hide under the table, but she’s a professional, and she was able to sort of disguise it.”

The former president claimed that Harris was “not competent” for the top job she is running for. To back his claims in front of the crowd, he then played a segment from Fox’s The Ingraham Angle in which Harris was ridiculed for numerously using the word “story.”

“It’s like a child who learns one word in then they struggle for the next thought and it never comes,” said Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo to host Lauren Ingraham, during a segment called “Friday Follies.”

Trump riffed off of their thoughts and added, “It’s not what you want? That’s not what you want.”

Harris’ camp announced that she has accepted an invitation by CNN to a second interview against Trump on Oct. 23. However Trump has neither emphatically confirmed or denied that he will sign on for another debate bout with Harris.

Addressing the requests for a second debate at the rally, Trump said it was “too late” because people are already casting their votes.

“I’ve already done two [debates],” said Trump.

“A vote for Kamala Harris means 40 or 50 million more illegal aliens will invade across our borders, stealing your money, stealing your jobs, stealing your life,” he added. “Kamala and her group have seen what is happeneing to their campaign, and it’s not going well.”