Trump Watches Hit the Market for Astronomical Price

Donald Trump revealed his latest tchotchke for sale Thursday with the launch of his “truly special” Trump Watches timepieces that retail for up to $100,000.

Trump announced the collection on Truth Social, suggesting that the watches, which appear to be inspired by Rolex, could "make a great Christmas gift."

Customers can choose between two Trump Watch models: The “Trump Victory Tourbillon” and the “Fight Fight Fight.”

The most expensive option, the tourbillon, costs $100,000 and is available in gold, rose gold and black and gold. Heavily bedazzled and conspicuously branded with “TRUMP,” the design is “one of classic sophistication,” the website claims.

“Crafted with approximately 200 grams of solid 18 Karat Gold and adorned with 122 individual VS1 Diamonds, the Victory Tourbillon is a bold, gold statement of success, personally designed for President Trump and only 147 of his most dedicated collectors,” the site continued.

Buyers can even choose to have a personalized thank-you message from former president printed on the caseback.

Meanwhile, the budget friendly option, “Fight Fight Fight,” ranges in price from $499 to $799 and comes in three colorways, one of which is MAGA red.

The cheaper model is “designed to embody President Trump’s fighting spirit and unstoppable drive to be the best.” The watch's back includes an image of former president, after his assassination attempt, pumping his fist to the sky.

Trump’s horological venture comes one day after he dropped branded silver coins for $100, three times the market price of a spot of silver. The former president has also hawked $300 sneakers commemorating his near death experience, NFT trading cards of Trump in superhero costumes and astronaut suits and a limited-edition, $60 God Bless the USA Bible.

The former president’s wife, Melania Trump, also recently released her own merchandise, peddling a $600 gold-plated necklace, Christmas ornaments, and her upcoming memoir.

Trump’s watch collection is “not political” and has “nothing to do with any political campaign,” nor are the pieces personally designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Trump or his “affiliates," according to the website.

Instead, TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC uses the Trump name through a “paid license agreement.” The corporation, which was created in late July, is owned by a lawyer in Sheridan, Wyoming.