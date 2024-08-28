Trump Hawks Trading Cards and Pieces of His Suit in Bizarre New Video

Former President Donald Trump is back to selling digital trading cards, this time with an even stranger twist.

In a video posted on Truth Social on Tuesday, Trump hawked a series of NFT-based digital trading cards—adding to the vast collection of memorabilia and branded merchandise the real estate mogul has sold over the years.

“These cards show me dancing, and even me holding some Bitcoins,” the former president said at one point.

Trump promised he would do “great things” for holders of the pricy NFTs, which are start at $99. Supporters who purchase 15 of the digital assets will get one physical trading card in the mail. “It’s really, I think, quite something,” Trump added.

In addition to getting the physical card, buyers who already bought 15 cards, spending at least $1,485, will also receive a piece of the navy suit Trump wore on his June debate with Joe Biden.

“People are calling it the knockout suit,” Trump said. “I don’t know about that, but that’s what they’re calling it.”

Trump said the campaign would be cutting up small pieces of the suit and mailing them to card holders. “This is something to give your family, your kids, your grandchildren,” Trump said.

Although NFTs have traditionally been associated with cryptocurrency, the website also offers buyers the option to purchase by credit card.

Holders of 25 or more of the trading cards will get an invite to a gala at the Trump National Golf Club in Jupiter, Florida. The largest package on the site is listed for a whopping $24,750, and which can only be purchased with cryptocurrency as of Aug. 27.

Buying the package will net you 250 trading cards, as well as two invites to a private “Ultra VIP” dinner and cocktail hour with the former president (who, notably, is a teetotaler). Buyers will also get three pairs of autographed Trump sneakers and scores of limited edition NFTs.

The former president introduced his first set of NFTs back in December 2022 after teasing a “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT.” The unveiling took place months after NFT prices began falling.

Earlier this year, the Treasury Department issued a risk assessment that found the digital assets were “highly susceptible to use in fraud and scams and are subject to theft.”

Trump seems to have embraced cryptocurrency, speaking at the Bitcoin conference in Nashville last month.

“They call me the crypto president—I don’t know if that’s true or not, but a lot of people are saying that,” Trump said on Tuesday.