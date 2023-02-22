Trump Brings Trump-Branded Water to Ohio Residents After Train Derailment
BECAUSE, OF COURSE
In what one former GOP official told Politico was a “clear” political stunt, former President Donald Trump visited East Palestine on Wednesday, nearly three weeks after a catastrophic train derailment. The trip also comes one day ahead of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s own trip to the Ohio town. “What this community needs now are not excuses… but answers and results,” Trump said in a speech at a local fire station, where he passed out red MAGA hats. In his remarks, he seized the opportunity to bash Buttigieg, saying he “should’ve been here already,” and President Joe Biden, advising him: “Get over here.” The former president also said that he was bringing “thousands of bottle of water [sic]—Trump water, actually. Most of it. Some of it, we had to go to a much lesser quality water.” Asked about his administration’s rollback of rail regulations, including regular safety audits of railroads, Trump said he “had nothing to do with it,” according to WKBN. The outlet reported that, before leaving town, Trump stopped at a McDonald’s where he bought meals for firefighters and passed out more hats.