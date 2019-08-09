CHEAT SHEET
Donald Trump Heading to His New Jersey Golf Course for Vacation
President Trump and First Lady Melania are scheduled to depart Friday for their annual August vacation at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, NJ, as political storms loom in Washington. Trump will head off amid North Korea's defiance of its nuclear testing ban, the trade war with China, continuing tensions with Iran, the Democratic presidential primary race, and the question of new gun control laws in the aftermath of two deadly mass shootings last weekend. The Associated Press reports that Trump, who has previously condemned vacationing presidents, will hold a series of official events and side trips during his two week holiday, though his aides reportedly said his attention will be on golf, cable news and Twitter.