Trump Heckled at 9/11 Ceremony: ‘Where Were You for 20 Years?’
FROSTY WELCOME
Donald Trump was jeered during his visit Wednesday to ground zero in New York City for the Sept. 11 service, with one attendee yelling, “Where were you for 20 years I’ve been here? Where were you?” Trump’s appearance at the solemn ceremony was criticized online after he was seen winking at photographers and looking around during a moment of silence while others had their heads bowed in remembrance of the thousands of people who were killed. The former president has attended the ceremony before, most notably in 2016 when he and then Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton attended a 15th-anniversary service where she appeared unsteady and was later diagnosed with pneumonia. He used the moment to question whether she was “tough” enough to be president. Trump, a New York native, also appeared at the 2020 service alongside then Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.