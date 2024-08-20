Donald Trump Hints at Where Barron Is Headed to College

Barron Trump is headed back to his home state for college.

Donald Trump told the New York Post on Tuesday that his 18-year-old son will continue his schooling somewhere in the Empire State, dropping his biggest hint to date about where his youngest will attend college.

The elder Trump stopped short of saying exactly where Barron is enrolling, however, teasing that the family will make an announcement “soon.”

“He’s all set in a certain school that’s very good,” Trump told the Post.

It’s possible Barron is headed to New York University in Manhattan, a school he’s rumored to have been eying since before he graduated from the Oxford Academy in West Palm Beach this spring.

The Post reportedly asked Trump about Barron and NYU on Tuesday. The paper reported the former president “smiled” when the university was mentioned—but remained adamant that he wouldn’t speak further on the matter.

“He’s always been a very good student, he’s smart,” Trump said.

A search of NYU’s student directory did not return any results for “Barron Trump” on Tuesday, but the teen is known to use an alias.

Barron was largely shielded as he went to high school in Florida, just down the road from Trump’s estate at Mar-a-Lago. He appeared on occasion with his dad, but has largely remained out of the public eye.

That changed this spring, however, when Barron turned 18 and reports emerged that suggested he had knack for politics. He’s attended a pair of Trump campaign rallies in Florida, but didn’t travel to see his father’s presidential nomination at the Republican National Convention last month in Milwaukee after Melania Trump’s office claimed he had “prior commitments.”

Barron’s graduation was attended by his dad, who smiled, stood, and clapped alongside Melania and her father as Barron crossed the stage.

Speculation about Barron’s next steps have run wild ever since. Trump has hinted previously that Barron applied to multiple schools and was accepted by each of them.

Some rumors suggested Barron would soon be off to the University of Pennsylvania, where his dad and all but one of his half-siblings attended. Others suggested he may stay home in Florida. Pressed for comment about the rumors this week, those in Trump’s camp have ignored calls from the Daily Beast.

With classes starting soon at universities across New York, it’s likely the Trump family’s announcement will come sooner rather than later.