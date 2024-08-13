Trump Hints He’ll Flee to Venezuela If He Loses the Election: ‘Far Safer’

Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election.

“If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview.

Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.”

“We’ll have a meeting and dinner in Venezuela,” Trump said, “Because that’s what’s happening—their crime rate’s coming down and our crime rate’s going through the roof.”

His point seemed to be that a Kamala Harris victory in November would make the U.S. more dangerous than Venezuela, consistent with his apocalyptic rhetoric about what will happen if the electorate once again sides with the Democrats.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro last month claimed to have won re-election despite claims of fraud, with the U.S., the European Union, and others refusing to recognize the result.

In addition to the two-dozen killed, over 1,200 people—including journalists, opposition supporters, and even children—have also been arrested as part of the crackdown on dissent, according to the United Nations.