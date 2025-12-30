Trump Hit by Damning Poll in His Key 2026 Battle

A new poll found that almost half of registered voters say life is less affordable under Donald Trump, in a warning sign ahead of the 2026 midterms.

The JL Partners survey—conducted by the Daily Mail from Dec. 20 to 21 among 1,000 registered voters—found 48 percent felt worse off since Trump returned to office in January, with 36 percent calling the cost of living “much more” unaffordable and another 12 percent saying it was “a little” more unaffordable.

The poll also found 44 percent saying the economy is worsening, up from 38 percent in the outlet’s January reading, and 36 percent saying they view Trump more negatively in recent weeks, compared with 28 percent more positively.

Trump, 79, has pushed back on Democratic attacks over prices, dismissing affordability complaints as a “hoax” and “con job,” even as the Daily Mail’s own numbers show pessimism outweighing optimism on kitchen-table costs.

The poll did include one bright spot for Trump, as 52 percent backed the idea of “tariff checks” being sent to families, with just 20 percent opposed, the Mail reported.

The finding comes amid broader warning lights for Trump as the new year approaches.

There's not a great deal of cheer for Trump's political prospects as we head into 2026. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

In NBC News focus groups of Trump voters and swing-state participants, some former backers described the president as “delusional” and “out of touch” on inflation, with several saying tariffs now feel like a tax rather than a plan.

And a Harris Poll for The Guardian found more than 45 percent of Americans saying their financial security is getting worse, while just 20 percent said it is improving, and 57 percent said they believe the country is in a recession.