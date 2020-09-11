CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Trump’s New Low: Accusing Biden of Using Performance-Enhancing Drugs
SOMEONE’S SCARED
President Trump has thrown out one of his most absurd explanations for opponent Joe Biden going from “so bad” in presidential debates to leading Trump in most election polls. It’s because Biden is on performance-enhancing drugs, apparently. “There’s probably, possibly, drugs involved,” Trump told Judge Jeanine Pirro on Fox News, with absolutely zero evidence. “That’s what I hear.” Pirro nodded along as he continued, “How is it possible that he can even go forward?” The irony was thick: During the Republican National Convention, a bizarrely glassy-eyed Donald Trump, Jr. was accused of being under the influence of something, to the point where it was trending on Twitter.